Armstrong North Union squeezes past Forest City 49-48

Armstrong North Union broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Forest City 49-48 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Armstrong North Union faced off against Britt West Hancock and Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.