Armstrong North Union paints near-perfect picture in win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59-30

Armstrong North Union gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59-30 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Armstrong North Union and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on February 4, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Lake Mills in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.