Armstrong North Union explodes on Lake Mills 61-38

Armstrong North Union dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 61-38 victory over Lake Mills on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Lake Mills faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Belmond-Klemme on December 14 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For a full recap, click here.
