CLARKSVILLE -- At 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, the lights came on inside the Clarksville High School basketball gymnasium.
With four starters returning from the first Clarksville girls’ basketball team to qualify for the state tournament, the Indians couldn’t wait to get the new season started.
“It’s a night to spend in the gym with your teammates,” Clarksville head coach Ross Timmermans said. “We do a bunch of fun things. Then our parents bring in breakfast in the morning and we go to school. It is kind of a fun way to get everybody excited for the season.”
The excitement is strong across Northeast Iowa a season after six area teams qualified for the state tournament.
Here are five teams to keep an eye on and a list of teams that could also have big seasons:
Clarksville The Indians went 20-3 and lost in the first round of the Class 1A tournament to Bellevue Marquette a year ago.
Clarksville returns four starters, including leading scorer Kori Wedeking (17.5 points per game). Janet Borchardt averaged 13 points, while Emma Poppe and Chloe Ross are also returning starters.
“I keep telling everybody we look good on paper, but without preparation and getting our team to gel as a unit, our expectations will not come to fruition,” Timmermans said.
Making the state tourney was a milestone and a first for any basketball program at Clarksville, but the Indians want more — a lot more — this season.
“It made a lot of dreams come true,” Timmermans said. “But just making it to state isn’t a goal for these girls anymore. They want to make it down there and make some noise. These girls are definitely motivated to capitalize on what they started last year.”
Dike-New Hartford
Dike-New Hartford is coming off back-to-back Class 2A state tournament appearances and returns four starters plus a pair of key reserves from a 20-3 team.
It’s a group led by three college commits with senior guard Ellie Foster headed to Wisconsin-Green Bay, senior guard Katie Knock to Division II Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., and senior forward Morgan Weber to Wichita State to play volleyball.
Those three all averaged double-figure points last season — Foster 15.3, Knock 13.3 and Weber 12.0.
“We are not downplaying anything. We know we have experience,” Wolverines head coach Bruce Dall said. “We have a really good starting group coming back that wants to build on expectations, embrace them and not run away from them.
“We can climb as high and as far as we can if we can do it as a team.”
Forward Jill Eilderts also returns as a starter. Key reserves Taylor Kvale and Sophia Hoffman are battling freshman Ellie Knock for the team’s fifth starting position.
The biggest change fans may see is a switch from zone defense to man-to-man to utilize the team’s length. If the younger Knock starts, the Wolverines won’t have a player under 5-foot-10 on the court.
“That is the plan,” Dall said. “I’m torn a little bit. We held Panorama to 15 in last year’s regional final playing zone. But I want to improve on the amount of shots we take and you get less possessions if you play zone.”
Aplington-Parkersburg
Three starters and a pair of reserves who played a lot of minutes for a Class 2A state-qualifying team return, led by all-state guard Sophia Jungling, who will run cross country and track next season at Northern Iowa.
Jungling averaged 12.9 points and recorded 117 steals last year.
Megan Johnson (9.2 ppg) and Jaycie Ellis (5.7 ppg) also are back as starters, while guard Karson DeGroote and forward Ainsley Brungard saw a lot of minutes for the Falcons.
“A new season, new expectations,” A-P head coach Jason Berkey said. “Last year we snuck up on some people. We were cautiously optimistic and turned out to be pretty good.
“We will have a target on our back this year.”
Size will be a weakness for A-P as the Falcons may not play anyone taller than 5-foot-10. Speed and quickness, however, is in abundance.
“That will be our biggest hurdle (size),” Berkey said. “We are going to be quicker than a lot of teams. We want to cause a lot of havoc with our quickness.”
Waverly-Shell Rock
Bradley verbal commit Abbie Draper is one of three returning starters from a Class 4A state-qualifying team.
A junior, the 6-foot-1 Draper averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Go-Hawks.
Point guard Britney Young returns, as well as guard Camryn Grawe.
W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner says finding replacements for graduated seniors Olivia Phillips and Laura Bates, the team’s top rebounder, are priorities.
“They were two kids who did a lot for us,” Bodensteiner said. “Good leaders, and leadership sometimes that is taken for granted. Those two kids did a good job of blending together kids over four grades into a good team last year.”
Phillips is the only returner to make more than 15 3-pointers, and Bodensteiner has pushed Grawe and Draper to become better perimeter threats.
As for replacing the departed seniors, the Go-Hawks have plenty of options. Last year’s varsity reserves included six sophomores and four freshmen.
“We have a bunch of options and we have to sort out what we need,” Bodensteiner said. “Our starting lineup throughout the course of the year could change depending on what we need from one game to the next and which of those kids are getting minutes.”
Crestwood The 2018 state champions return just two starters from a team that lost to Waukon in the first round of the 3A state tournament in March, but when one of those is Iowa commit Sharon Goodman, the Cadets will remain a team to reckon with.
Goodman, a 6-foot-3 post, averaged 23.3 points and 13.1 rebounds last season and has 1,177 career points.
She has point guard Laken Lienhard and her 9.5 points per game back, as well as key reserve Shelby Pisney.
“They have to replace quite a few other players, but with Goodman and their point guard who can get them down the floor and get the ball to Goodman ... they are going to be a difficult team to handle,” W-SR coach Bodensteiner said.
Others to watch
Osage: Osage returns four starters from a 20-2 team that lost to Crestwood in the regional finals. Two of the Green Devils’ four returners — Dani Johnson and Sidney Brandau — stand 6-foot or taller.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: This team lost to Dike-New Hartford in the regional finals and lost four starters. The Cougars will build around Cassidy Pagel and her 14 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.
Jesup: Four starters are back from a 15-8 squad that must replace leading scorer Emily Treptow.
AGWSR: Leading scorer Aubrie Fisher graduated from a 13-8 team, but the Cougars’ next five leading scorers are back.
Hudson: Hudson went just 10-11 last year in a North Iowa Cedar League that produced four state-qualifying teams. Five of the six top scorers are back for the Pirates.
Grundy Center: Grundy Center lost all five starters from back-to-back state runner-up teams. Can some young players step up for the Spartans?
