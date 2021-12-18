Aplington-Parkersburg takes a toll on Rushford-Peterson 48-34

Aplington-Parkersburg handed Rushford-Peterson a tough 48-34 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 18.
The first quarter gave the Falcons a 25-17 lead over the Trojans.
Aplington-Parkersburg's shooting moved to a 29-27 lead over Rushford-Peterson at the half.
The Falcons' upper hand showed as they carried a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
