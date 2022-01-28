Aplington-Parkersburg tacks win on Fairbank Wapsie Valley 67-24

Aplington-Parkersburg handled Fairbank Wapsie Valley 67-24 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Sumner-Fred and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Denver on January 21 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
