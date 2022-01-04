Aplington-Parkersburg tackles La Porte City Union 57-22

Aplington-Parkersburg dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-22 victory over La Porte City Union on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Falcons jumped in front of the Knights 11-4 to begin the second quarter.

