Aplington-Parkersburg could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sumner-Fred in a 53-46 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 6.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Sumner-Fred after the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Cougars fought to 29-27.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Aplington-Parkersburg and Sumner-Fred locked in a 38-38 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Cougars 15-8 in the final quarter.

