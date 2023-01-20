Aplington-Parkersburg sinks Denver with solid showing 51-40

Aplington-Parkersburg dumped Denver 51-40 in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 23-6 advantage over Denver through the first quarter.

The Cyclones showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-19.

Aplington-Parkersburg pulled to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones outpointed the Falcons 13-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

