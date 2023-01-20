Aplington-Parkersburg sinks Denver with solid showing 51-40

Aplington-Parkersburg dumped Denver 51-40 in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.
Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 23-6 advantage over Denver through the first quarter.
The Cyclones showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-19.
Aplington-Parkersburg pulled to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cyclones outpointed the Falcons 13-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with February 23, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 13, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Denver on January 13 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.