Aplington-Parkersburg sinks Denver with solid showing 51-40

  • 0

Aplington-Parkersburg dumped Denver 51-40 in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 23-6 advantage over Denver through the first quarter.

The Cyclones showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-19.

Aplington-Parkersburg pulled to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones outpointed the Falcons 13-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with February 23, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Denver on January 13 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For results, click here.

