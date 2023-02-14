Aplington-Parkersburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Calmar South Winn 72-37 Tuesday in Iowa girls basketball on February 14.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted in front of Calmar South Winn 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 45-24 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg charged to a 61-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 11-5 points differential.

