Aplington-Parkersburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Denver 52-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 14-10 margin over Denver after the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 24-18 lead over the Cyclones at the intermission.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted to a 40-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-3 points differential.

