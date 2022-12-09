 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg narrowly edges Jesup in tight triumph 49-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Aplington-Parkersburg's direction just enough to squeeze past Jesup 49-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Jesup authored a promising start, taking an 18-15 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

The J-Hawks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 30-23 advantage over the Falcons at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-38 lead over Jesup.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with January 3, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 2, Jesup faced off against Denver Den and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Grundy Center on December 2 at Grundy Center High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

