Aplington-Parkersburg narrowly edges Jesup in tight triumph 49-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Aplington-Parkersburg's direction just enough to squeeze past Jesup 49-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Jesup authored a promising start, taking an 18-15 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.
The J-Hawks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 30-23 advantage over the Falcons at the half.
Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-38 lead over Jesup.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Jesup and Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with January 3, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 2, Jesup faced off against Denver Den and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Grundy Center on December 2 at Grundy Center High School. For a full recap, click here.
