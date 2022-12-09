Aplington-Parkersburg narrowly edges Jesup in tight triumph 49-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Aplington-Parkersburg's direction just enough to squeeze past Jesup 49-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Jesup authored a promising start, taking an 18-15 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

The J-Hawks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 30-23 advantage over the Falcons at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-38 lead over Jesup.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

