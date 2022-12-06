Aplington-Parkersburg mauls Waterloo Columbus in strong effort 57-37

Aplington-Parkersburg stomped on Waterloo Columbus 57-37 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus faced off on January 17, 2022 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
