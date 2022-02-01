Aplington-Parkersburg gallops past Hudson 50-35

Riding a wave of production, Aplington-Parkersburg dunked Hudson 50-35 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Hudson faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 25 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. Click here for a recap
