Aplington-Parkersburg gallops past Eldora South Hardin 51-40

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Aplington-Parkersburg will take its 51-40 victory over Eldora South Hardin on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin played in a 56-31 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Jesup and Eldora South Hardin took on Hudson on December 13 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap
