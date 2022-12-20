 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg gallops past Eldora South Hardin 51-40

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Aplington-Parkersburg will take its 51-40 victory over Eldora South Hardin on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin played in a 56-31 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Jesup and Eldora South Hardin took on Hudson on December 13 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

