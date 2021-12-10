Aplington-Parkersburg earns solid win over Jesup 48-37

Aplington-Parkersburg trucked Jesup on the road to a 48-37 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on November 30, Jesup faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Grundy Center on December 3 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.