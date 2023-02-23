Aplington-Parkersburg stretched out and finally snapped Dyersville Beckman Catholic to earn a 50-38 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on Feb. 23.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Aplington-Parkersburg and Dyersville Beckman Catholic settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons opened a close 22-17 gap over the Trailblazers at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg charged to a 41-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-9 in the final quarter.

Recently on Feb. 17, Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Denver in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

