Aplington-Parkersburg dims lights on Grundy Center 78-41

Aplington-Parkersburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Grundy Center 78-41 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Falcons opened a close 34-22 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg struck to a 56-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-9 fourth quarter, too.

