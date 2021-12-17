 Skip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg controls the action and Hudson in affair 59-29

Aplington-Parkersburg earned a convincing 59-29 win over Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg High on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 10, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Jesup and Hudson took on Dike-New Hartford on December 10 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 17-12 lead over the Pirates.

Aplington-Parkersburg's offense pulled ahead to a 35-18 lead over Hudson at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg's upper-hand showed as it carried a 46-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

