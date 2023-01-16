 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg chalks up convincing victory over Waterloo Columbus 74-39

Aplington-Parkersburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Waterloo Columbus 74-39 Monday in Iowa girls basketball on January 16.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 13-8 advantage over Waterloo Columbus through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a tight 30-19 gap over the Sailors at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg charged to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 28-12 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus faced off on January 17, 2022 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 10, Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Le Grand East Marshall in a basketball game. For results, click here.

