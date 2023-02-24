OELWEIN – Aplington-Parkersburg shook off the heartbreak of the previous season with a trip to state. Now comes the hard part.

Last year, the A-P girls also made it to the 2A regional finals before falling to their rival, Denver. They got their revenge on the Cyclones in the semifinals before beating Beckman Catholic 50-38 in the finals on Thursday to clinch their state berth.

For seniors like Adison Williamson, it was their last chance and they’d been thinking about this night since the first practice. Now, after two near-misses, they’re basking in the big win.

“This has been a long time coming and this has been four years’ worth of working,” Williamson said. “We’ve gotten closer to it every year, my freshman year, we got to substate, then last year we were at substate and so I think we really deserved this one.”

But the Trailblazers were going to make Aplington-Parkersburg work for the pennant. Senior Lil McDermott and Jenna Lansing drove Beckman’s offensive machine with two three-pointers to get their team in the lead twice.

Ellen Waller and Kendall Riherd matched her long balls and got the Falcons in the lead, but a basket by Jenna Lansing right before the buzzer resulted in a tied game, 12-12, at the end of the first quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg pushed ahead with an eight-point run, giving the Falcons a lead they’d hold for the rest of the night, but the Trailblazers never let them rest, pulling within five points, 22-17, at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg pulled out the heavy artillery in the second half.

Earlier, head coach Brady Driscoll had said that the team lived and died at the three-point line. In the third quarter, they lived at it with two three-pointers by Riherd and one each by Waller and Williamson, while the Falcons' defense held Beckman down to eight points.

“Hitting threes, it’s obviously good for us because it’s getting points on the board, but then it just puts some added pressure on the other team,” Driscoll said, explaining that their opponents often feel the need to match them at long range, opening up room for more mistakes.

However, trailing 41,-25, the Trailblazers attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter with a six-point run before Waller made a bucket that stunted the shift in momentum. The Falcons scored seven more points to put the game out of reach, sealing the win.

With the state berth, Aplington-Parkersburg is taking on some of the best teams in Iowa. According to Waller, they have their work cut out for them, but she and her fellow seniors are determined to play as many games as they can get in Des Moines.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work these next couple days in practice, we’re really going to have to go in ready to execute,” Waller said. “I think if we execute what we do best, then we’re going to have a really good chance of winning some games down there.”

But that’s no reason for them not to enjoy the moment.

“This will be a memory that us as a coaching staff and the girls can look back on and their families [cam] for the rest of their lives, really,” Driscoll said. “So I’m super excited for them.”

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Beckman Catholic 38 BECKMAN CATHOLIC Reese Osterhaus 2-8 0-1 5, Lil McDermott 4-8 0-0 11, Jenna Lansing 6-13, 3-6 15, Shelby Price 2-10 3-8 7, Kaylee Lehmann 0-2 0-0 0, Trista Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0. APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG Quinnlyn Schultz 0-4 0-0 0, Ellen Waller 8-13 4-4 22, Adison Williamson 2-4 4-5 9, Kendall Riherd 6-12 4-5 15, Kennedy Lind 1-4 0-0 2, Lexi Aswegen 0-2 0-0 0, Peyton Klooster 1-5 0-0 2, Emma Wolff 0-1 0-0 0. Beckman Catholic;12;5;8;13 – 38 Aplington-Parkersburg;12;10;19;9 – 50 3-point goals – Beckman Catholic 4-10 (Osterhaus 1-4, McDermott 3-6), Aplington-Parkersburg 6-13 (Schultz 0-1, Waller 2-6, Williamson 1-1, Riherd 3-5).

