There was no tuning necessary, Alleman North Polk opened in perfect harmony while drumming Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana with a strong start in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Alleman North Polk a 26-8 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Comets opened an enormous 42-16 gap over the Clippers at the intermission.

Alleman North Polk charged to a 53-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Comets added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.

Recently on Feb. 21, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.