Alleman North Polk outclasses Solon 58-44

Alleman North Polk grabbed a 58-44 victory at the expense of Solon in Iowa girls basketball action on January 21.
Last season, Alleman North Polk and Solon faced off on December 4, 2021 at Solon High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Solon faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Alleman North Polk took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap.
