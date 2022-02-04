Algona squeezes past Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49-47

Algona poked just enough holes in Hampton-Dumont-CAL's defense to garner a taut 49-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 28 , Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared up on Clear Lake in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.