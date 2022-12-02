Algona smashes through Hampton-Dumont-CAL 61-17

Hampton-Dumont-CAL got no credit and no consideration from Algona, which slammed the door 61-17 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.
Last season, Algona and Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off on February 4, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
