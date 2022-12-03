Algona controls the action and Charles City 72-21

Algona's river of points eventually washed away Charles City in a 72-21 cavalcade on December 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Algona and Charles City played in a 46-39 game on December 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
