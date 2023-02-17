Algona Bishop Garrigan flexed its muscle and floored Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 71-50 in Iowa girls basketball on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Dike-New Hartford . Click here for a recap. Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on Feb. 9 at Saint Ansgar High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.