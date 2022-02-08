Algona Bishop Garrigan survives taut tilt with Dike-New Hartford 50-45

Algona Bishop Garrigan topped Dike-New Hartford 50-45 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Forest City and Dike-New Hartford took on Waterloo Columbus on February 1 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.