Algona Bishop Garrigan staggers Britt West Hancock with resounding performance 88-23

Algona Bishop Garrigan's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Britt West Hancock 88-23 on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Britt West Hancock faced off on February 4, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.
