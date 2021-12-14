Algona Bishop Garrigan smashes through Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72-26

Algona Bishop Garrigan handled Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72-26 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Lake Mills on December 7 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
