Algona Bishop Garrigan rains down on Troy Mills North Linn 74-57

Algona Bishop Garrigan trucked Troy Mills North Linn on the road to a 74-57 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on March 4.

The first quarter gave the Golden Bears a 16-8 lead over the Lynx.

The Golden Bears' offense moved to a 32-24 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Golden Bears a 54-45 lead over the Lynx.

In recent action on February 23, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Nashua-Plainfield on February 18 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For a full recap, click here.

