Algona Bishop Garrigan rains down on Troy Mills North Linn 74-57

Algona Bishop Garrigan trucked Troy Mills North Linn on the road to a 74-57 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on March 4.

The first quarter gave the Golden Bears a 16-8 lead over the Lynx.

The Golden Bears' offense moved to a 32-24 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Golden Bears a 54-45 lead over the Lynx.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.