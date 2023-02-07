Algona Bishop Garrigan turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 62-46 win over Dike-New Hartford during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Algona Bishop Garrigan opened with a 19-8 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened a narrow 32-21 gap over the Wolverines at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dike-New Hartford got within 41-35.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Bears added to their advantage with a 21-11 margin in the closing period.

The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Dike-New Hartford played in a 50-45 game on February 8, 2022.

