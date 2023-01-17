 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Algona Bishop Garrigan pours it on Lake Mills 78-29

It was a tough night for Lake Mills which was overmatched by Algona Bishop Garrigan in this 78-29 verdict.

Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills faced off on January 18, 2022 at Lake Mills High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Belmond-Klemme on January 13 at Lake Mills High School. For more, click here.

