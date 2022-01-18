Algona Bishop Garrigan overwhelms Lake Mills 80-33

Algona Bishop Garrigan offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lake Mills with an all-around effort during this 80-33 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Lake Mills faced off against Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Belmond-Klemme on January 11 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For more, click here.
