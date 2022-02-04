Algona Bishop Garrigan mows down Britt West Hancock 63-22

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Algona Bishop Garrigan turned out the lights on Britt West Hancock 63-22 on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Britt West Hancock faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 25 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
