Algona Bishop Garrigan gives Lake Mills the business 73-39

The force was strong for Algona Bishop Garrigan as it pierced Lake Mills during Tuesday's 73-39 thumping for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.

The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills played in a 80-33 game on January 18, 2022.

Recently on December 1, Algona Bishop Garrigan squared off with Mason City Newman Catholic in a basketball game.

