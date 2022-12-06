Algona Bishop Garrigan gives Lake Mills the business 73-39

The force was strong for Algona Bishop Garrigan as it pierced Lake Mills during Tuesday's 73-39 thumping for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.
The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Lake Mills played in a 80-33 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 1, Algona Bishop Garrigan squared off with Mason City Newman Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.