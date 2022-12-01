Algona Bishop Garrigan defeats Mason City Newman Catholic in lopsided affair 85-18

Algona Bishop Garrigan showed top form to dominate Mason City Newman Catholic during an 85-18 victory at Mason City Newman Catholic High on December 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Mason City Newman Catholic played in a 69-27 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.