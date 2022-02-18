Algona Bishop Garrigan blazes victory trail past Nashua-Plainfield 70-34

Algona Bishop Garrigan jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 70-34 win over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 18.

Algona Bishop Garrigan opened with a 34-3 advantage over Nashua-Plainfield through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears kept a 48-20 half margin at the Huskies' expense.

Algona Bishop Garrigan's dominance showed as it carried a 68-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

