Algona Bishop Garrigan blazes victory trail past Nashua-Plainfield 70-34

Algona Bishop Garrigan jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 70-34 win over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 18.
Algona Bishop Garrigan opened with a 34-3 advantage over Nashua-Plainfield through the first quarter.
The Golden Bears kept a 48-20 half margin at the Huskies' expense.
Algona Bishop Garrigan's dominance showed as it carried a 68-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 8, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Nashua-Plainfield took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on February 10 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
