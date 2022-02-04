Alburnett survives competitive clash with Winthrop East Buchanan 39-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Alburnett wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-35 over Winthrop East Buchanan in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on January 28 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For more, click here.
