Alburnett slips past Edgewood Ed-Co 47-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Alburnett wore a victory shine after clipping Edgewood Ed-Co 47-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Alburnett and Edgewood Ed-Co played in a 56-38 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
