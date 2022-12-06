 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alburnett paints near-perfect picture in win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley 56-33

Alburnett painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Delhi Maquoketa Valley's defense for a 56-33 win in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.

The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Alburnett played in a 38-27 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap

