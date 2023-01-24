Alburnett gives Arlington Starmont the business 67-18

Alburnett ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Arlington Starmont 67-18 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Alburnett faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.
