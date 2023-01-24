 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alburnett gives Arlington Starmont the business 67-18

Alburnett ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Arlington Starmont 67-18 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Alburnett faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

