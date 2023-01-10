Alburnett engineers impressive victory over Lisbon 56-36

Alburnett offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lisbon during this 56-36 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Alburnett and Lisbon squared off with December 10, 2021 at Lisbon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Lisbon faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Alburnett took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 6 at Alburnett High School. For a full recap, click here.
