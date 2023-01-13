Alburnett clips Edgewood Ed-Co in tight tilt 61-52

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Alburnett nabbed it to nudge past Edgewood Ed-Co 61-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Alburnett and Edgewood Ed-Co played in a 56-38 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Alburnett faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Springville on January 8 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
