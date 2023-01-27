 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alburnett claims gritty victory against Central City 54-51

Alburnett eventually plied victory away from Central City 54-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Central City and Alburnett played in a 52-42 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Central City faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Alburnett took on Montezuma on January 23 at Montezuma High School. Click here for a recap.

