After massive win, Dunkerton girls try to pivot to winning season

Following a 61-9 win over Valley Lutheran on Tuesday, the Dunkerton girls’ basketball team has once again evened up their tally and are trying to use that momentum to pivot into a winning season.

The Raiders are hoping their dominating performance will set the tone for the remainder of the season and get them on the right track, especially after a rough 35-19 loss against GMG on Monday.

“We knew we just had to make our defense cleaner,” said Dunkerton center Mallory Tisue. “Because it was kind of messy yesterday versus GMG. But then we also knew we had to apply more pressure tonight, and we could get steals, and then we just needed to push the ball more.”

Tisue brought in 10 points for Dunkerton. However, shooting alone was not the key to the win. The Raiders thrived on passing and assists when they got to Valley Lutheran’s net. According to head coach Brad Turpen, this was the payoff to extensive practice and hard work coming out of winter break.

“Something that we’ve been trying to get better with is seeing the open girls,” Turpen said. “The last couple of practices and games we’ve really been trying to focus on, ‘what can you do to help your teammates possibly get open? How can you create opportunities or help create for everybody else on the team?’ And then of course not passing up your opportunities, but we’ve really focused on trying to see the opportunities and be able to find them in the game.”

It was an especially productive game for Maeson Wolff, who brought in 20 points for Dunkerton in three quarters before sitting out the fourth. Meanwhile, teammate Peyton Smith put 10 points of her own on the board. Together, Wolff, Tisue and Smith accounted for nearly two-thirds of Dunkerton’s offense.

“Tonight we were able to move the ball really efficiently,” Turpen said. “We were able to get it inside down low. We were able to pivot, kick it out, and then...those three were able to knock down shots when they needed to.

“When we get into our posts, we really just trust them to do what they need to do.”

Another significant factor in the win was Dunkerton’s height advantage.

“We also knew we could use our size against them,” said the 6-foot Tisue. “Because we’re much bigger.”

Turpen agreed with his players’ assessment.

“Any time in 1A basketball when you’ve got a six-footer, it’s fantastic,” Turpen said. “You’ve got to find a way to get her the ball.”

However, their next game won’t be as easy. They’ll be hitting the road Friday to play against an undefeated Baxter team. The Raiders’ drilling and team synergy will be put to the test.

