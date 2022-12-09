Ackley AGWSR's convoy passes Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60-43

Ackley AGWSR grabbed a 60-43 victory at the expense of Gladbrook-Reinbeck in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.
The last time Ackley AGWSR and Gladbrook-Reinbeck played in a 34-25 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Ackley AGWSR took on Oelwein on December 4 at Oelwein High School. For a full recap, click here.
