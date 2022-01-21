 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ackley AGWSR topples Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34-25

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Ackley AGWSR didn't mind, dispatching Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34-25 at Ackley Agwsr High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Grundy Center on January 14 at Grundy Center High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ackley AGWSR and Gladbrook-Reinbeck settling for a 16-16 first-quarter knot.

Ackley AGWSR's shooting moved to a 19-16 lead over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the intermission.

Ackley AGWSR's leverage showed as it carried a 29-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars fended off the Rebels' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

