Ackley AGWSR showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sumner-Fred 56-32 on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Sumner-Fred and Ackley AGWSR faced off on December 2, 2021 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Grundy Center . Click here for a recap. Sumner-Fred took on Denver on January 31 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.