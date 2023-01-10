Ackley AGWSR takes down La Porte City Union 66-26

Ackley AGWSR's river of points eventually washed away La Porte City Union in a 66-26 cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on January 10.
In recent action on January 5, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Janesville and La Porte City Union took on Independence on January 5 at Independence High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.